Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 241.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of AMD opened at $256.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.64 billion, a PE ratio of 147.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $188.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.