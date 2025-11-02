MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 2,200 Intuit Inc. $INTU

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $667.55 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $669.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $702.52. The company has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.