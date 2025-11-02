PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Position Increased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,445 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $37,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

