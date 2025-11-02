The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1,283.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 193.3% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $779.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $789.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $773.85 and a 200-day moving average of $691.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $825.25. The company has a market capitalization of $239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.