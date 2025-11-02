Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 991,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $498.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.74.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

