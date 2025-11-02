Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 60,156 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60,156 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.07% of PayPal worth $47,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,625,976,000 after acquiring an additional 276,339 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PayPal by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 14.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $529,264,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $70.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $347,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,938.16. This represents a 10.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,374 shares of company stock worth $996,093 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

