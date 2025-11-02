State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 6,800 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $90,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Ameriprise Financial raised shares of Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

