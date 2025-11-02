528 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Acquired by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 86,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,929,000 after purchasing an additional 63,265 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 121,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,081,000 after acquiring an additional 28,433 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $627.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $634.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.46.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

