Sebold Capital Management Inc. Has $816,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $200.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.26, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $204.18.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile



Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

