State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,820 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $114,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 527.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $101.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.57.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at $451,396,778.96. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,838 shares of company stock worth $15,309,020. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.