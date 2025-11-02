TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $50,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Novem Group increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $568.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total transaction of $4,104,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $64,400,668.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,420 shares of company stock worth $28,134,684. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

