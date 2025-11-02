Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 548 Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $578.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $478.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $596.21. The company has a market cap of $270.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $450.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.50.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,985 shares of company stock worth $25,559,300. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

