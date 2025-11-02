C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 12,487 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June $UJUN

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 6.58% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UJUN. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 38.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 100.0% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 61.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 10.3% during the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 150.9% during the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 54,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 32,752 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of UJUN opened at $36.92 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

