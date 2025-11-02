1,203 Shares in CME Group Inc. $CME Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,411,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CME Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.19.

CME Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CME stock opened at $265.49 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.94 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The stock has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.83 and a 200-day moving average of $272.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,962. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,436.80. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

