Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 1,283 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $35,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,833,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,151,000 after acquiring an additional 181,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,208,000 after buying an additional 557,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,323,000 after buying an additional 112,271 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $299,157,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,715,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.31.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $289.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $308.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.92 and its 200 day moving average is $261.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

