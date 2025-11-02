Triglav Investments D.O.O. Cuts Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lowered its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,975 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in NU were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NU by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NU by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its position in shares of NU by 43.6% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 178,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Santander upgraded shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup raised shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

NYSE:NU opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

