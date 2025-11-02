Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 276,666 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF $IYC

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,593,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,666 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 9.48% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $158,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYC. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $103.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day moving average is $99.49. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $106.42. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.20.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

