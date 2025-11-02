Visa Inc. $V Stake Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Visa were worth $188,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,935,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Visa by 6.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $341.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.19 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.78 and its 200-day moving average is $348.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.11%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

