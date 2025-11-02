Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $862.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $935.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $780.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $771.71. The company has a market capitalization of $816.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.