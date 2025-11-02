Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Position Increased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $168,913.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,095.24. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,892.85. This trade represents a 16.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial set a $195.00 price objective on Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.38.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $190.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $202.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

