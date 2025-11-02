Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,886 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 39.7% in the second quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 182,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,258,000 after acquiring an additional 51,750 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $2,653,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 50,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $86.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.48. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.