MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $48.50 Average PT from Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.5833.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Macquarie cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,167,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,538.52. This represents a 65.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $8,571,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,385,478 shares in the company, valued at $190,753,630.76. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

