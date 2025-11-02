FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March $FMAR Shares Purchased by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March accounts for approximately 1.3% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned approximately 0.29% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMAR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 135,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

FMAR opened at $46.73 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $931.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

