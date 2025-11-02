Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $14,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 155.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 88.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 132.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.76.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

