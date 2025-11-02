C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 1.2% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 21.7%

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $254.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.15. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $240.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.