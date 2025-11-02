C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January $UJAN

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2025

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJANFree Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January makes up about 0.7% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 2.99% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 5.3%

BATS UJAN opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.32. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January (BATS:UJAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.