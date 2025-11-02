C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January $UJAN

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January makes up about 0.7% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 2.99% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 5.3%

BATS UJAN opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.32. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

