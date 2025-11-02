Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $CRESY

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 84,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the first quarter worth $114,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $759.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 10.57%.The company had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRESY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

