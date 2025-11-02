Triglav Investments D.O.O. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Triglav Investments D.O.O. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 69.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 12.0% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 106,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 16.3% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,100. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

