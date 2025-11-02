Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 980.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $285.00 price objective on Lincoln Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

In related news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total value of $1,770,878.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,903.34. This trade represents a 19.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $233,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,351.71. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,692 shares of company stock worth $5,745,148. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $234.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.23. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $249.19. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

