Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising accounts for about 0.8% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 426.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 659,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 533,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,699,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 363,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,410,000 after purchasing an additional 234,735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,918,000 after purchasing an additional 188,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 115,762 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $118.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.90. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.84 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $579.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

