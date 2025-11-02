Regal Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 34,513 SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SOFI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

SOFI stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 19.29%.SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $234,091.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 234,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,184.86. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,887,707.50. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 129,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,171 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.