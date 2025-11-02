Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,454 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $465.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $340.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.50 and a 12 month high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

