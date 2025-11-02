LOFI (LOFI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.16 Million

LOFI (LOFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One LOFI token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LOFI has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. LOFI has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and approximately $476.47 thousand worth of LOFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,414.18 or 0.99379983 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LOFI Profile

LOFI’s launch date was November 21st, 2024. LOFI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LOFI’s official Twitter account is @lofitheyeti. LOFI’s official website is lofitheyeti.com.

Buying and Selling LOFI

According to CryptoCompare, “LOFI (LOFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. LOFI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of LOFI is 0.01010893 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $519,968.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lofitheyeti.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LOFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

