Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th.

Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.26.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

