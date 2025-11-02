GoldPro Token Trading 49% Lower Over Last Week (GPRO)

GoldPro Token (GPRO) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. GoldPro Token has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $7.00 thousand worth of GoldPro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldPro Token token can currently be purchased for $5.04 or 0.00004540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoldPro Token has traded 49% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,414.18 or 0.99379983 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GoldPro Token Profile

GoldPro Token was first traded on December 3rd, 2024. GoldPro Token’s total supply is 4,629,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,209,888 tokens. GoldPro Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ipmb. GoldPro Token’s official Twitter account is @ipmbofficial. The official website for GoldPro Token is ipmb.com.

Buying and Selling GoldPro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldPro Token (GPRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Polygon platform. GoldPro Token has a current supply of 4,629,548 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GoldPro Token is 5.53495952 USD and is down -29.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $6,410.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ipmb.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldPro Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldPro Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldPro Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

