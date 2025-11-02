Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Stock Position Lifted by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Crown comprises approximately 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 47.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 161.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Crown by 74.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCK. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $3,720,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 462,056 shares in the company, valued at $46,464,351.36. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $97.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $109.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.