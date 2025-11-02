Integrity Financial Corp WA Takes $277,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.75 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.