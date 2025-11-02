Lifeworks Advisors LLC Acquires 587 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $208.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.61 and its 200-day moving average is $196.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $211.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.