Regents Gate Capital LLP Acquires New Position in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 620 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 86.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $845,521.92. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.0%

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $290.09 on Friday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52 week low of $215.08 and a 52 week high of $311.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

