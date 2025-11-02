C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $41.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,827 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.9% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $41,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after buying an additional 2,711,718 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,606,710.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,705,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,276,000 after buying an additional 2,705,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after buying an additional 1,318,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 213.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,891,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,242,000 after buying an additional 1,288,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $196.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.01 and its 200 day moving average is $183.94.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

