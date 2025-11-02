Aurdan Capital Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Aurdan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGROFree Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aurdan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JGRO. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.23. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $97.91.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

