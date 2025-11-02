Integrity Financial Corp WA Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 46.8% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% in the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $15,508,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 35,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $368.12 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $403.30. The stock has a market cap of $133.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.69.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

