Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Elekta AB (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EKTAY shares. Zacks Research raised Elekta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Elekta in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elekta currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Elekta alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Elekta

Elekta Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 83.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $379.64 million during the quarter. Elekta had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elekta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $0.0744 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 289.0%. Elekta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Elekta

(Get Free Report)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.