LTG Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

LTG Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.7% of LTG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $95.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.