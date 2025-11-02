Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Short Interest Down 32.6% in October

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the September 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vivakor in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vivakor stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vivakor, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIVK Free Report ) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vivakor worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

VIVK stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Vivakor has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Vivakor had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 29.87%.The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter.

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

