Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 20,917 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,917 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.18 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.97.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

