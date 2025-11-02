Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,215 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 44,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $28.07 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

