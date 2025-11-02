SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 15,668 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.24.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.68 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

