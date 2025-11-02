Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Stake Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.30% of Burlington Stores worth $44,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 133,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.0%

BURL stock opened at $273.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.92 and a 52-week high of $309.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $671,906.25. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BURL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.21.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

