AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect AirSculpt Technologies to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $39.7970 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $649.97 million, a P/E ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 2.53. AirSculpt Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AirSculpt Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Massar Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 686.3% during the second quarter. Massar Capital Management LP now owns 220,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 192,150 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 626,309 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About AirSculpt Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.